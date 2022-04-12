Lucid on Tuesday revealed the new Grand Touring and Grand Touring Performance models in its Air lineup.

The new models will take over as the range-topping options for the Air, following the imminent end of production of the Dream Edition Range and Dream Edition Performance models that together were limited to just 520 units.

Lucid said the Grand Touring is already being delivered to customers and the Grand Touring Performance will start deliveries in June. And unlike the Dream Edition models, the Grand Tourings don't have limited production.

The Air Grand Touring is priced from $139,000 while the Air Grand Touring Performance carries a starting price of $179,000, or $10,000 more than the previous Dream Edition models.

The Grand Touring Performance isn't quite as powerful as the Dream Edition Performance, rating in at 1,050 hp versus the 1,111 hp of the limited-edition model. It sits on 21-inch wheels and will rocket from 0-60 mph in 2.6 seconds. The estimated range is 446 miles.

The regular Grand Touring comes with 819 hp and needs three seconds to accelerate to 60 mph from rest. It also comes with 21-inch wheels, in which case its range is an estimated 469 miles. Swap to 19-inch wheels and this model should return 516 miles on a charge.

In both cases there's a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. The cars also come with a 900-volt electrical system that enables charging rates of 350 kilowatts. At this rate, 300 miles of range can be added in about 21 minutes.

As the new flagships, the Grand Touring models are generously equipped as standard. The list includes a glass roof, a 34-inch driver display and infotainment panel, a 21-speaker audio system, heated and ventilated massage seats (front only), and Lucid's DreamDrive Pro suite of driver-assist features which include lidar monitoring.

Lucid still has two more models to add to the Air range. These include an entry-level Air Pure priced from $77,400 and a mid-range Air Touring priced from $95,000. These additional models will start arriving next year. Despite being the entry-level model, the Air Pure is still expected to deliver 480 hp and about 406 miles of range. The Air Touring is expected to come with 620 hp and also 406 miles of range.