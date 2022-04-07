Teaser for 2023 Kia Telluride debuting on April 13, 2022

Kia is currently testing prototypes for an updated version of its Telluride, and has confirmed that the covers will come off on April 13 at the 2022 New York International Auto Show.

An updated version of the related Hyundai Palisade is also in the works and will debut alongside its Kia sibling at the New York show. Both of the three-row mid-size SUVs will arrive at dealerships later this year as 2023 models.

While the updated Telluride's exterior styling won't change much, which isn't exactly a bad thing given the current model's handsome look, there will be big changes inside the cabin. Key among these will be a single panel integrating both the main instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

We don't expect any change in the powertrain department. The Telluride since its 2020 arrival has been offered exclusively with a 3.8-liter V-6 rated at 291 hp. The engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic and can be paired with either standard front-wheel drive or available all-wheel drive.

The Telluride is one of Kia's best selling vehicles in the U.S., with sales here in 2021 reaching 93,705 units. Production is handled at Kia's plant in West Point, Georgia, while the Palisade is built at a plant in Ulsan, South Korea.

The 2022 Telluride is priced from $34,015, including a $1,225 destination charge. A small price hike is possible for the updated version.