Customer examples of the 2022 GMC Hummer EV are in production, and we've just tested one (previously we tested a prototype). The fully electric lifestyle pickup truck offers up to 1,000 hp and 350 miles of range, and an SUV body style will be available for the 2024 model year.

A redesigned Honda Civic Type R with more performance and refinement is coming soon. Honda has revealed that a production-spec prototype has lapped Japan's Suzuka International Racing Course in a record time for front-wheel-drive cars, with the gap between the new hot hatch and its predecessor close to a full second.

BMW M turns 50 this year and is tipped to celebrate with the revival of the CSL badge on hot versions of the M3 and M4. A prototype for the potential M3 CSL has just been spotted at the Nürburgring.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

