When automakers first start testing a future model, they typically hide the new mechanicals within the makeshift body of an existing model, resulting in something known as a test mule. For its LaFerrari, Ferrari used a modified 458 Italia body shell, and now you can buy the actual test mule.

It looks like Volkswagen is out with a test mule for a mid-size electric SUV. The test mule is using a modified Tiguan body shell, but the resulting vehicle is expected to be a new member of the ID family, most likely badged an ID.8. The nameplate was confirmed by Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess last summer.

Honda has a redesigned HR-V coming to showrooms this summer, and we just received our first look at the new subcompact crossover. It will arrive as a 2023 model and be followed in short order by redesigned versions of the CR-V and Pilot.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Test drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier aims for traditionalists

Take a flight through Tesla's German plant

To support EV battery production, Biden turns to Defense Production Act

2022 Beijing auto show postponed due to Covid-19

2022 Jeep Cherokee review

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class spy shots and video: First update for SUV icon's second generation

Chinese EV maker Nio might make phones—for the ecosystem, not to rival Apple or Samsung