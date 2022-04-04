The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades and was given multiple updates over the years to keep it fresh. We're not sure how long Mercedes plans to keep the current G-Class on the shelf before giving it a redesign, but it looks like the automaker will at least give the vehicle periodic updates in similar fashion to its predecessor.

Camouflaged prototypes for an updated G-Class have been spotted testing in recent months. We can spot revised fascias front and rear, and we're told that the dash was covered up, suggesting some changes inside as well. A key update inside should be the addition of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, which features in every current Mercedes bar the G-Class.

It isn't clear what changes are planned for under the hood, if any. The G-Class is currently available in the U.S. in G550 and AMG G63 grades, both of them fitted with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. It's possible some form of electrification is added, such as a mild-hybrid system in the G550 or possibly a plug-in hybrid setup in the G63. Prototypes for the updated G63 are also out testing.

It's more likely the mild-hybrid system comes first. Already offered in some other Mercedes models sporting the 4.0-liter V-8, the system features an electric motor capable of adding a temporary boost of 21 hp and 184 lb-ft. A battery-electric powertrain is planned for the G-Class, though it won't arrive until 2024.

The second-generation G-Class arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. We currently expect the updated version to be introduced later this year as a 2023 model. Mercedes is also out testing a high-riding 4x4 Squared option for the second-generation G-Class, which we could see introduced together with this update.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.