Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing prototypes for the EQG, an electric version of the G-Class that will be launched late this year or early next.

Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius first mentioned plans for an electric G-Class as early as 2019. At the time, he said Mercedes had looked at discontinuing the G-Class rather than transforming it for the electric era, but felt that the last Mercedes to be built should be the iconic off-roader.

A concept version thought to be close in specification to the production model was then rolled out in 2021. The concept, which also used the EQG name, featured a body-on-frame design like the regular G-Class, and housed the batteries in the frame.

It also featured an electric motor independently powering each of the wheels, as well as a shiftable 2-speed transmission for off-road drive reduction. Mercedes has said the EQG will match the off-road capability of the regular G-Class, including the ability to tackle 100% grades in suitable terrain.

Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept

There will be new capabilities, though. The independent control of the four motors means the EQG will be able to turn on the spot, a maneuver known as a tank turn. Mercedes calls it the G-Turn, and said the feature will be available on the EQG.

On the outside, the concept featured an illuminated panel instead of a grille, and we might see that design make production, since the engineers have gone to great lengths to mask the grille on the prototype.

Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept

One element from the concept that will make production is the rear storage box, which can be seen on the prototype. Sitting in the traditional spot for the spare wheel, the storage box likely holds charging equipment.

Mercedes hasn't said how much range to expect, but the company said the battery will feature a high-silicon anode material that will help boost the energy density of the battery.

Mercedes-Benz EQG Concept

If you want an electric G-Class today, there's a company in Austria by the name of Kreisel that offers an electric conversion, though so far the company has only shown converted versions of the previous-generation G-Class. Kreisel's setup features an 80-kwh battery and an electric motor at each axle for a combined 482 hp. One of the first people to take up Kreisel's G-Class electric conversion was Arnold Schwarzenegger.