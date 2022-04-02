A Lotus SUV has been talked about for years, and now one is finally here. It's called the Eletre, and it's a mid-size electric SUV with performance that will put some supercars to shame.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla

Another vehicle that's been in the rumors for years is a U.S.-bound hot hatch from Toyota. It was finally revealed this week in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla.

2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Audi's next electric vehicle will be a small SUV twinned with an electric Porsche Macan. The Audi will go by the name Q6 E-Tron, and the latest prototypes are the most revealing yet.

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz AMG was also out testing a redesigned version of its GT sports car. The new GT will be a close cousin to the redesigned SL-Class launched for 2022, and as a result there won't be a convertible this time around.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre prototype

Another vehicle out testing was the Rolls-Royce Spectre, the British marque's first EV. It's a big coupe that Rolls-Royce bills as the spiritual successor to the Phantom Coupe, and it's set to introduce several firsts for the brands beyond just the powertrain.

2023 Ford F-150 Rattler

Ford introduced a new off-road-ready F-150 aimed at buyers on a budget. Called the F-150 Rattler, the truck is essentially the base F-150 XL equipped with the FX4 off-road package, together with a few extras thrown in.

Bugatti Centodieci high-speed testing

Bugatti this week capped off development of the Chiron-based Centodieci with an epic endurance run that saw a production-spec prototype drive more than 31,000 miles on Italy's Nardo high-speed test track, stopping only to refuel and swap drivers. Bugatti will build just 10 examples of the car, with all of them to be delivered over the course of 2022.

2023 Porsche Macan T

And finally, Porsche introduced a new Macan variant for the 2023 model year, and we just drove one. It slots between the base Macan and sporty Macan S, and is all about handling prowess.