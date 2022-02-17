We're sure most readers of this site would like a light and agile sports car for those sunny weekends, but what do you do when budgets or other life circumstances make owning only a practical family hauler possible.

Porsche understands this and has developed a version of its top-selling Macan that places the emphasis on lightness and agility. It's called the Macan T, and it will be available to order this spring.

The T in the name stands for “touring,” and as such as the car is very much about driving pleasure, as opposed to raw power and speed. The name goes back to the original 911 T launched in 1968, and was revived by Porsche a few years ago on a modern 911, as well as on the 718.

The Macan T is positioned between the base Macan and sporty Macan S, and features the former's 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4. The engine delivers a peak 261 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque, and is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and all-wheel-drive system. Porsche's Sport Chrono Package, which adds a steering wheel-mounted drive mode selector, is also included. Performance claims include 0-60 mph acceleration in 5.8 seconds and a top speed of 144 mph.

According to Porsche, the inline-4 reduces weight on the front axle by 129 pounds compared to the V-6-equipped Macan S and Macan GTS, making the Macan T feel more agile. And to further aid handling, Porsche includes active dampers as standard. The automaker has also tuned the traction control system, giving it a bias for more power distribution at the rear axle.

Buyers will also have the option to add air suspension, in which case the Macan T will also feature stiffer anti-roll bars specific to the model. Porsche's brake-based Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus system, designed to apply extra braking force on the inside rear wheel during cornering, is also available.

2023 Porsche Macan T

Standard design elements include 20-inch wheels, as well as body accents in a dark finish known as Agate Gray. Inside, buyers will find eight-way adjustable sports seats up front, plus a sports steering wheel, and door sills in black aluminum with a “Macan T” script.

Pricing will be announced closer to the market launch in early spring.

For more on the Porsche Macan, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.