Toyota has added a new model to its growing GR lineup in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3, 6-speed manual, and all-wheel drive, and is due to start sales later this year.

Toyota has also announced a one-make race series for the U.S., built around its GR86 sports car. To be called the GR Cup, the new series kicks off next year and will host seven rounds in the inaugural season.

Mercedes-Benz started sales of a redesigned S-Class last year, and now the high-performance version from Mercedes-Benz AMG has been spotted testing. This time the super sedan is expected to feature a plug-in hybrid powertrain delivering close to 700 hp—and a more powerful version with over 800 hp is expected at a later date.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Toyota GR Corolla hot hatch ready to romp with 300 hp, 6-speed manual, and AWD

Toyota GR86 to be basis of one-make race series launching in US

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG S63 E Performance spy shots and video: Plug-in hybrid super sedan on the way

Test drive: 2022 Nissan Frontier aims for traditionalists

Acura and Honda now certify used cars up to 10 years of age

US policy shift to EVs, renewable energy could reportedly save $1.2 trillion in health costs

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 Hatchback spy shots: Mid-cycle update on the way

GMC recalls 740,000 Terrain SUVs for excessive headlight glare

Lotus Eletre may be the lightest in its class

Automakers back EPA rules, amid opposition from 16 states and ethanol interests