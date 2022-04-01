With many automakers struggling to get new vehicles on lots, the prices of used vehicles have skyrocketed, to the point that some used vehicles are being sold for more than their price when new. And we're not even talking about rare exotics here, but many mainstream vehicles.

As a result, more and more buyers are turning to older vehicles. In light of this, Acura and Honda have made moves to take some of the worry out of buying an older vehicle by expanding their respective certified pre-owned programs to cover vehicles up to 10 years of age.

In the case of Acura, the automaker has the new offer Acura Precision Used, which includes a limited warranty lasting six months or 7,500 miles. Buyers also get a 7-day/300-mile exchange policy. This is in addition to a complimentary oil change, roadside assistance up to 12 months or 12,000 miles, trip-interruption expense reimbursement, concierge services, and a three-month trial of SiriusXM.

2017 Honda Civic Type R

Honda's offer, known as HondaTrue Used, is similar to Acura Precision Used, though the limited warranty is only 100 days or 5,000 miles. The Honda offer also only comes with a 3-day/300-mile exchange policy.

In each case, vehicles in the program undergo a 112-point inspection performed by a certified technician, a detailed listing of which can be downloaded for viewing prior to visiting the dealership. The cars also have any maintenance needs addressed.

According to Acura, its certified pre-owned program reached record figures in 2021, having made double-digit gains over the previous year. Honda's certified pre-owned program meanwhile was the second most popular in the country, according to the automaker.