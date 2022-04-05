General Motors and Honda on Tuesday announced plans to further deepen their ties when it comes to electric vehicle development.

The two automakers said they will jointly develop a range of affordable EVs based on a new, global-focused platform utilizing next-generation Ultium technology. The new EVs, which will include compact crossovers, will start arriving from 2027.

Ultium is the name of GM's EV platform and battery technology that debuted in the 2022 GMC Hummer EV and has since made its way into the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. Under a plan announced in 2020, Honda and its upmarket Acura brand will each launch an SUV based on current Ultium technology in 2024. GM will handle production of those SUVs.

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV teaser

In a statement, Doug Parks, GM's global head of production development and purchasing, said the new EVs utlizing next-gen Ultium technology will include a vehicle for North America priced below the upcoming 2024 Chevolet Equinox EV. The electric Equinox, which will use current Ultium technology, is confirmed to start at about $30,000.

GM and Honda also said on Tuesday that they will work toward standardizing equipment and processes to improve efficiencies, build quality, and affordability. This will extend to battery technology, including eventually solid-state batteries. Both automakers see solid-state technology, which promises lower costs, more range and faster charge times than current liquid-type batteries, as a core element of future EVs. In the case of Honda, the automaker has already established a pilot production line.

GM and Honda have steadily increased their collaborative efforts over the past decade and in more recent years have focused on electric and self-driving technologies. The two in 2020 went so far as to propose an alliance in the area of platform and powertrain sharing, as well as in R&D, purchasing, and connected services, and we'll probably see even deeper ties between them in the years ahead.