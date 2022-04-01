General Motors has received more than 65,000 reservations for the 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, and is looking to expand production to meet demand, according to a CNBC report.

The number of reservations is higher than expected, global vice president of GMC Duncan Aldred said in an interview with CNBC. The number of people converting their reservations into firm orders, about 95%, is also above expectations, he said.

Production is moving "slightly ahead of plan," but GMC is looking for ways to increase production to deliver reservation holders' vehicles more quickly, Aldred said, adding that the backlog of reservations means new orders likely won't be delivered until 2024 at the current pace.

2022 GMC Hummer EV pre-production at Factory Zero plant in Detroit, Michigan

Newer reservations have also been more evenly split between the pickup truck and the Hummer EV SUV, Megan Hart, assistant marketing manager for the Hummer line, told CNBC. However, GM hasn't provided a specific breakdown between the two body styles. The SUV is scheduled to arrive until 2023 as a 2024 model.

GM announced the start of Hummer EV production in December 2021 and recorded one sale that month. Additional sales will be disclosed in GM's first-quarter financial results. The Hummer EV is a low-volume model, but it's important as the first production vehicle to use the Ultium components that will form the basis for numerous GM EVs to come.

Initial production is dedicated to the Edition 1, which boasts a 1,000-hp tri-motor powertrain and a $112,595 base price. A $99,995 EV3X version is scheduled to arrive toward the end of 2022, followed by the EV2X (starting at $89,995) in 2023 and EV2 (starting at $79,995) in 2024.