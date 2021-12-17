GMC confirmed Friday that production of Hummer EV Edition 1 pickup trucks slated to go to customers has started in Detroit at General Motors' EV-dedicated Factory Zero plant.

The automaker said in a press release that deliveries can now begin, meeting its original timeline for the launch of the electric pickup by the end of the year.

VIN 001 of the Hummer EV is already spoken for. It was auctioned off in March by Barrett-Jackson with a hammer price of $2.5 million. Proceeds from the sale went to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which provides mortgage-free homes for injured veterans, Gold Star families, and families of first responders killed in the line of duty.

The full-zoot 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 boasts 1,000 hp and 1,200 lb-ft of torque from three electric motors. So despite a curb weight of more than 9,000 pounds, the Edition 1 can still launch from 0-60 mph in just 3.0 seconds, GMC claims. It's aided by WTF mode (that's Watts to Freedom), GMC's answer to Ludicrous Mode, which is aimed at extracting maximum straight-line acceleration.

2022 GMC Hummer EV VIN 001 rolls off the assembly line

The Edition 1 also gets the full array of tech features GMC has laid out for the Hummer EV, including adaptive air suspension with an Extract Mode that can lift the vehicle up to 15.9 inches to maneuver around obstacles, four-wheel steering with CrabWalk, and GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist system.

Range is estimated at 329 miles, although the Edition 1's weight excuses it from official EPA testing.

Edition 1 pricing starts at $112,595. About a year from now, GMC plans to launch an EV3X version starting at $99,995, followed by lower-level EV2X and EV2 variants. The EV2X is scheduled to arrive in 2023 with an $89,995 base price, and the EV2 will launch in 2024 with a $79,995 base price. A Hummer EV SUV will also arrive in 2023, and GMC earlier this week confirmed that an electric Sierra Denali pickup will be unveiled sometime in 2022.