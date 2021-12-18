Toyota held a presentation this week where it announced plans to launch 30 electric vehicles across the Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. We got a first look at more than a dozen of the new EVs, one of which was a Lexus supercar with styling inspired by the LFA.

Toyota Sports EV

A Toyota sports car that happens to look like a modern interpretation of the MR2 was also shown. It's coming in the years ahead, along with an electric pickup about the size of the Tacoma and an electric off-roader that resembles the former FJ Cruiser.

2022 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo

One of the vehicles we tested this week was Porsche's new Taycan Sport Turismo, in the Taycan's new GTS grade. Porsche touts the Taycan GTS as the sportiest of its electric cars, and combining it with the wagon body style of the Sport Turismo makes for one practical speed machine.

2024 Porsche 911 Turbo facelift (992.2) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

An updated Porsche 911 Turbo with revised styling and likely more power was also spotted this week. It should come in 2023 with an uprated version of the current model's flat-6. Though it's yet to be confirmed, the updated 911 Turbo S may feature a new hybrid powertrain.

2023 Genesis G90

Genesis revealed more details on the redesigned G90 headed to showrooms next year, including the interior design of the new flagship sedan. The brand is holding back full details until closer to the market launch but we can confirm that the standard powertrain will be a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6.

2022 Ford Everest teased ahead of debut in Q1 2022

Ford has a redesigned Ranger coming to showrooms soon, and the new pickup truck is set to spawn an SUV variant called the Everest. Ford released new teaser footage showing a prototype. Don't count on the SUV reaching local showrooms, since it is more closely related to the global Ranger and not the Ranger we'll get.

2022 GMC Hummer EV VIN 001 rolls off the assembly line

Customer examples of GMC's Hummer EV is now in production at General Motors' Factory Zero plant in Detroit. You can't buy the first example though as the rights to the vehicle were auctioned off in March for charity.

GMC Electric Sierra Denali teaser

There will soon be two more electric pickup trucks in production at Factory Zero. One will be a Chevrolet Silverado and the other, which was teased this week, will be a GMC Sierra Denali. Both are expected to be revealed in early 2022.