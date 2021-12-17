We detailed Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominees, Hagerty outlined the class of 2022, and Toyota unveiled a dozen EV concepts. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

After announcing the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominees at the start of the week, we began diving into why each one made the cut. From the Rivian R1T, which is the first pickup truck to ever make it to the final round, to the Lucid Air to the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing and the BMW M3/M4, the competition is stiff this year.

Polestar Americas boss, Gregor Hembrough, told Motor Authority the automaker has placed a bullseye on Porsche. The executive outlined its plans over the next three years, which include developing powerful electric motors, new battery pack and electrical architectures, and an electric vehicle architecture. Three new models will arrive in the next three years.

Hagerty released its annual top 10 of classic cars to buy. Dubbed the "Bull Market" list, the roster included vehicles the insurer predicts will rise in value in the coming year. Ranging from a 1960s Cadillac DeVille to a 1970s Ferrari 246 Dino to the classic Land Rover Defender and the 1980s Mazda RX-7, this year's list was quite diverse.

Lotus co-founder and wife of the late Colin Chapman, Hazel Chapman, died at the age of 94, the company confirmed. The first Lotus—the Mark 1—was built in Hazel's parents' garage. Hazel helped manage the sale of Lotus and became director of Classic Team Lotus after the passing of her husband in 1982.

Toyota revealed a dozen EV concepts, including a sports car, a pickup truck, and an FJ Cruiser-like SUV. The automaker's plan calls for the launch of 30 electric vehicles between Toyota and Lexus by 2030. The electric Lexus lineup will be headlined by an LFA-inspired supercar.