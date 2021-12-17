The BMW M3 and M4 just keep getting faster, both in a straight line and around a racetrack. Not only are the base versions more powerful than the outgoing models, but the M3 and M4 Competition models ramp up the power and performance even further.

Every M3 and M4 is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6. In the standard models, it makes 473 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, up from a high of 453 hp in the previous compact Ms. The Competition models up that to 503 hp and 479 lb-ft. That's enough power to launch the M3 and M4 from 0-60 mph in 3.9 seconds with the 8-speed automatic transmission or 4.1 seconds with the 6-speed manual. BMW limits top speed to 155 mph, but an M Performance package increases it to 180 mph.

But wait, there's more. The M3 and M4 add all-wheel drive this time around, which helps the cars hook up and drop the 0-60 mph time to a scalding 3.4 seconds despite adding about 100 lb. It also offers a rear-drive option that enables a Drift mode.

2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive

In his first drive review of the M3 Competition, Editorial Director Marty Padgett said the struggle to restrain all that power is real. The natural cruising speed seems to be 85 mph no matter the road.

Padgett also said the M3 feels somewhat digital, with skinny seats like gaming chairs, an array of screens, and some vagueness in some of the controls. Handling has some lean, but the suspension compresses then dives into turns. The grip from the Competition models' staggered Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires is tenacious, but the steering feels somewhat vague on center, lacking some of the clarity we'd want in a car that can attack a track so well.

BMW outfits all of the M3 and M4 models with big brakes to arrest the incredible speeds they can achieve. Standard 15-inch front rotors are clamped down upon by 6-piston calipers, while the rear gets 14.5-inch rotors and single-piston calipers. They get the job done and done well, but their brake-by-wire design leaves some feel on the table.

2022 BMW M3 Competition xDrive

Padgett drove the M3 Competition on twisty Georgia roads, which is a great backdrop, but we also feel the stiffly sprung Competition models are always in search of a racetrack.

The most controversial element of the new M3 and M4 is its overbite grille, with overly inflamed twin kidneys as the face. The look won't appeal to everyone, but it will certainly attract attention. It's a shame, because otherwise the coupe, sedan, and convertible bodies are wide, low, sleek, and sexy. Like other BMWs, the cabins boast high-quality materials built to a high standard.

2021 BMW M3 2021 BMW M3 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive 2022 BMW M4 Competition xDrive

The BMW M3 starts around $70,000 and the M4 costs a couple thousand more. It's easy to push both past $100,000 by ticking boxes on the options sheet, but we recommend a steady hand.

The M3 and M4 cost about $10,000 more than the CT4-V Blackwing that also makes our list of finalists, though the Bimmers would likely beat the Caddy around a racetrack. Will explosive power and razor sharp handling be enough for the M3/M4 to be named Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022? Check back on Jan 3., when we reveal the winner, along with the champs from our sister sites, The Car Connection and Green Car Reports.