Mazda's current MX-5 Miata enters its seventh year on the market with a handful of updates, one of which is a new electronic feature designed to enhance stability during cornering. Sadly there's still no extra power, meaning buyers will have to settle for a peak 181 hp.

Ford's GT supercar is entering its final year on the market, at least in its current form. There will be at least two Heritage Edition models on offer for the final year, the second of which was announced this week. The first was announced back in August.

Ford has a redesigned Ranger coming to showrooms soon, and the new pickup truck is set to spawn an SUV variant called the Everest. We've spotted prototypes for the Everest testing in the U.S., though the SUV isn't expected to be sold here due to internal competition with the Bronco, whose T6 platform it shares.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata gains handling technology

Latest 2022 Ford GT Heritage Edition honors Alan Mann Racing

2022 Ford Everest: New Ranger-based SUV teased

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray review

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing: Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2022 nominee

Cold weather affects EV range differently for each model: Here are some examples

Ken Block's Audi S1 Hoonitron channels Sport Quattro S1 for Elektrikhana

2022 Lexus RX review

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG C53 spy shots: C43's replacement spotted

Build Back Better bill could stall in Senate for months, delaying expanded EV tax credit