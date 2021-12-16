The 2022 model year is the last for Ford's GT supercar, at least for this generation, and it seems Ford has more than one Heritage Edition version coming.

The automaker in August presented a GT Heritage Edition honoring some of the GT40 prototypes built in 1964, which gave life to the GT40 program and the car's illustrious racing career.

We now have the first details on a second GT Heritage Edition coming, this one honoring Alan Mann Racing. Ford this week posted two images of the GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition on its Twitter account, revealing the signature red and gold hues that made up the livery on cars fielded by Alan Mann Racing.

Teaser for 2022 Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition

Alan Mann Racing was a British racing team that fielded Fords in various events, including the Monte Carlo Rally, Tour de France Automobile, and of course the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Crucially, the team helped developed a lightweight body for the GT40, with two examples built and raced in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, though both ended up retiring.

The GT Heritage Editions typically feature interior touches matching their exterior designs. They don't come with any powertrain mods, though. This means the GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition should be powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 good for 660 hp.

Production of the 2022 GT Heritage Edition models starts in early 2022. Ford hasn't said how many will be available, though earlier examples have numbered as high as 50 units. Note, these cars don't increase the total run of 1,350 units Ford will build for this generation of its GT supercar.