New Jersey-based tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is giving its 750-hp mid-size pickup truck an encore.

The truck is SVE's modern version of the GMC Syclone, based on the current GMC Canyon. SVE launched its Syclone in 2019 with a 455-hp supercharged V-6, then swapped that for a 750-hp supercharged V-8 for 2021. Production was limited to 50 trucks, but SVE now plans to build 50 more for the 2022 model year.

As before, the muscle is provided by a General Motors' L83 5.3-liter V-8, which also produces 600 lb-ft of torque. The engine sports an aluminum block, forged internals, custom cylinder heads, a high-flow fuel system, and a high-flow stainless steel exhaust. It powers all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission.

2022 GMC Canyon Syclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering

SVE also upgrades the suspension, lowering the ride height, and adding new bushings and a heavy-duty rear sway bar. The company equips the Syclone with 6-piston front brake calipers and 13.6-inch front rotors, but uses stock rear brakes. The 20-inch wheels are wrapped in Nitto NT420V 275/54R20 tires front and rear.

Styling changes include a vented hood, customer rocker panels, "Syclone" badging, and prominent dual exhaust tips. The interior gets dressed up with an available leather package, new floor mats, and a numbered dash plaque.

The original 1991 GMC Syclone had a turbocharged 4.3-liter V-6 instead of a V-8, but when it launched, this tuned GMC Sonoma was still the quickest-accelerating vehicle from 0-60 mph, at just under 4.5 seconds. GMC later used the same formula to create the Typhoon SUV, but soon gave up on muscle trucks. Today's GMC Canyon AT4 focuses on off-roading, as does the upcoming GMC Hummer EV, although the latter also has a claimed 0-60 mph time of 3.0 seconds.