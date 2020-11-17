GMC's Canyon received the brand's off-road-oriented AT4 grade at the start of the year, but for serious off-roaders GMC has a new package that makes the mid-size pickup even more capable once the pavement ends.

Called the Off-Road Performance Edition, the pack is designed exclusively for the Canyon AT4 and enhances the truck's ground clearance and underbody protection.

The Canyon AT4 is already well sorted with its off-road-tuned suspension, Eaton G80 locking rear differential, 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, and transfer case skid plate. The new Off-Road Performance Edition pack builds on this by adding a suspension leveling kit that, together with the removal of the lower front air dam, improves the truck's approach angle by more than 35% to nearly 30 degrees.

The pack also adds additional underbody protection including rocker panel protectors and aluminum skid plates. The skid plates are made from 5/32-inch aluminum and help protect the lower radiator, front differential, steering gear and oil pan.

Canyon AT4s with the Off-Road Performance Edition pack will also stand out thanks to unique 17-inch wheels finished in gloss black, AT4 logos in black, and an exhaust tip finished in gloss black.

Pricing hasn't been announced but interested buyer will be able to place an order later this year.

The Canyon enters the 2021 model year with the choice of a 200-horsepower 2.5-liter inline-4, 186-hp 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel inline-4, or 308-hp 3.6-liter V-6. Sadly, a manual transmission will no longer be offered.