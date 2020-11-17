Jeep has a Wrangler packing V-8 power on the way to showrooms. It's called the Wrangler Rubicon 392, just like the concept that previewed it, and its V-8 grunt should deliver up 0-60 mph times well under 5.0 seconds.

Volkswagen Group wants to be ready with a credible contender for the next-generation Tesla Model S, and has tasked Audi's Artemis technology skunkworks with developing it. The new Audi model is due around 2024 and will reportedly spawn siblings at fellow VW Group brands Bentley and Porsche.

A bigger, sexier Toyota Mirai fuel cell-electric sedan goes on sale in December. Toyota is yet to reveal details on the powertrain, but we know the car's bigger size has allowed engineers to fit bigger hydrogen storage tanks.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

