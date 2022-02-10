Nissan launched a redesigned Frontier for the 2022 model year, and the new mid-size pickup truck is not only a huge improvement on its predecessor, it also outshines some of the competition.

As a result, the new Frontier is likely to appeal to more than just your average work truck buyer. Nissan is well aware of this and plans to use this week's 2022 Chicago Auto Show to present a trio of Frontier concepts aimed at different types of outdoor enthusiasts.

The concepts include the Project 72X, Project Hardbody and Project Adventure, and all are based on the Frontier Crew Cab. Crucially, they're fitted with many parts already available from Nissan or aftermarket firms, though some elements are custom designs.

The Project 72X is a modern take on the popular Datsun 720 truck first introduced in 1979—and the first Nissan to be assembled in the U.S. Local production started in 1983 at the then-new Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tennessee. The modern truck is based on the Frontier's S grade and features a 2.5-inch lift kit, adjustable front upper suspension arms, a sport bar, and off-road tires.

The Project Hardbody, as the name suggests, is a nod to Nissan's D21 “Hardbody” truck of the 1980s, which was popular in on- and off-road competitions, particularly in Southern California. The modern take on this classic is an SV grade Frontier with a 3.0-inch lift kit, adjustable upper control arms, body cladding from the current PRO-4X model, and retro wheels wrapped with 33-inch tires.

The third and final concept, the Project Adventure, is easily the wildest of the lot. This truck has been designed with overlanding in mind, and as a result it features a 5.0-inch lift kit, custom wheels with 34-inch mud-terrain tires, a bed rack, and a tent and storage system mounted to the roof. The vehicle also features a custom snorkel made from carbon fiber.

The 2022 Frontier is offered exclusively with a 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. The most off-road friendly version is the Pro-4X which comes standard with off-road shocks, underbody protection, an electronic locking rear differential, and 17-inch alloys wrapped in Hankook Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires.

The Chicago Auto Show kicks off on Thursday. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.