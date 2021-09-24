Nissan used the 2021 Overland Expo West currently underway in Flagstaff, Arizona, to introduce a new range of Nismo off-road parts for the redesigned 2022 Frontier pickup truck.

Nissan first started offering Nismo off-road parts, many of them designed and developed by Nismo itself, a year ago, not only for the previous-generation Frontier but also the Titan and Xterra. The parts are designed to be fitted ex-factory, meaning they can be installed on older models like the Xterra which Nissan no longer sells.

For the 2022 Frontier, the parts include everything from basic upgrades like extra lights and a cat-back exhaust kit, to more serious upgrades like an overlanding bed rack and rooftop tent. The bed rack features a modular design to make it easy adapt to various needs, and includes high and low configurations.

The parts are available at Nissan dealers and many can be fitted to the Titan and Xterra as well, Nissan said.

The 2022 Frontier is offered exclusively with a 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 310 hp and 281 lb-ft of torque. The most off-road friendly version is the Pro-4X which comes standard with off-road shocks, underbody protection, an electronic locking rear differential, and 17-inch alloys wrapped in Hankook Dynapro AT2 all-terrain tires.