Aston Martin today revealed a newly developed V-12 engine that's destined to power the DBS successor, a car that's expected to revive the Vanquish nameplate. The engine is rated at 824 hp and was developed by a Ferrari veteran who worked on the LaFerrari and F12 Berlinetta during his time in Maranello.

Ram may have just launched the 1500 RHO to fill in for the 1500 TRX, which disappears after the 2024 model year. However, with just 540 hp, the RHO isn't considered the true successor to the TRX. That honor will go to another truck that Ram has in the works.

It's official. Adrian Newey will leave Red Bull Racing early next year, a team where he has served as chief technical officer for almost two decades. He hasn't ruled out joining another team and there are rumors he's already received some offers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

