A New Jersey tuner has dropped 750 horsepower into a mid-size pickup truck.

Yes, we're talking about Specialty Vehicle Engineering of Toms River, which has returned with a more powerful version its modern GMC Syclone based on the latest GMC Canyon.

SVE first launched its Syclone for 2019, initially offering 455 horsepower from a supercharged V-6. Now SVE is back with a 2021 Syclone packing 750 hp. There's also 600 pound-feet of twist to go with it.

2021 GMC Syclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering

The supercar-rivaling output is generated from a supercharged version of General Motors' 5.3-liter V-8. Barely anything on this motor is stock. SVE's version features an aluminum block, forged internals, custom cylinder heads, a high-flow fuel system, and a high-flow stainless steel exhaust. Drive is to all four wheels via an upgraded 8-speed automatic transmission.

SVE has also upgraded the suspension and brakes. In addition to a lowered ride height, the upgraded suspension package includes new bushings and a heavy-duty rear sway bar. Stopping power comes from 6-piston brake calipers and 13.6-inch rotors up front and the factory setup at the rear. The wheels are a 20-inch set wrapped in Michelin 285/45-size Pilot Sport 4 tires.

The exterior and interior have been given some styling tweaks as well. It's hard to miss the vented hood, custom rocker panels, and “Syclone” badging on the outside. Inside, there's an available leather package, custom floor mats, and a numbered dash plaque.

2021 GMC Syclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering

Only 50 examples are destined to be built for 2021. Readers from California should note that the truck is not emission legal in the state.

The original 1991 Syclone didn't need a V-8 to put supercars on notice. When it launched, the modified GMC Sonoma pickup was the quickest accelerating vehicle from 0-60 mph, at just under 4.5 seconds. Just 2,955 were built in 1991, plus three more in 1992. They relied on a 4.3-liter turbocharged V-6.

GMC later used the same formula to create the Typhoon SUV but soon gave up on muscle trucks. Today, the factory is focused on off-road performance. A Canyon AT4 variant was launched for the 2021 model year, and a more hardcore Canyon ZRX model is rumored to be in the works.