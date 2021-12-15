Ken Block and Audi on Thursday unveiled a one-off electric car for Block's upcoming "Elektrikhana" video.

Dubbed the Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron, the car is inspired by the Audi Sport Quattro S1 of Pikes Peak hill climb fame, incorporating that race car's massive rear wing and bench-like front wing.

Instead of the original S1's turbocharged inline-5, the Hoonitron is powered by two electric motors. One motor powers each axle, enabling all-wheel drive. The Hoonitron also features a bespoke carbon-fiber chassis, according to an Audi press release.

Audi said "Elektrikhana" will be released sometime in the next few months. In the meantime Block has been testing out cars from Audi's historic collection, including the once-secret Group S prototype, and learning to hoon an EV.

Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron

"Spinning into a donut at 93 mph directly from a standstill—just using my right foot—is an all-new experience for me," Block said in a statement.

This isn't Block's first time driving an electric car, however. He won the inaugural race of the Projekt E electric rallycross series in 2020, and drove an EV in the Dakar Rally that same year, placing third in the final stage. But this will be the first time he's used an EV for the stunts and sideways action the Gymkhana series is known for.

Block partnered with Audi earlier this year after ending his exclusive partnership with Ford, which has allowed him to work with other automakers. In addition to partnering with Audi on EV projects, Block has also returned to rallying with Subaru.

After ending its participation in Formula E, Audi has been looking for other ways to use motorsports to promote its EVs. That includes a planned assault on the Dakar rally with its RS Q E-Tron off-road racer.