Ken Block and Ford are ending their 10-year exclusive partnership, leaving Block a free agent to pursue deals with other automakers, Block and Ford Performance confirmed Friday.

"Working with Ford over the past decade has been awesome," Block said in a statement published on his Hoonigan Racing Division website. "I'm super appreciative to Ford for the support over the years, but I am also looking forward to what an unrestricted 2021 holds, and the ability to spread my wings a bit and play with a lot (of) other toys."

"All of us at Ford are very grateful for Ken Block and his bringing the thrill of Ford Performance vehicles to a whole new generation of car buyers," Ford Performance said in a statement released on Twitter. "He did it in ways that are uniquely Ken—with fun, energetic, and extraordinary driving exhibitions that were unmatched in the automotive world, along with important victories and performances in rally and RallyCross worldwide."

Ken Block’s “Gymkhana 10” 1977 Ford F-150 Hoonitruck

Block's partnership with Ford encompassed motorsports and custom vehicle builds for his Gymkhana video series. It led to cars like the 1,400-horsepower all-wheel drive "Hoonicorn" Mustang, the 1977 Ford F-150 "Hoonitruck," and even a Ford Escort RS Cosworth, all of which appeared in various Gymkhana videos starting with Gymkhana Three.

The partnership also included rallying and rallycross campaigns, with 19 wins, 17 other podiums, and two X Games medals. More recently, Block moved to the all-electric Projekt E rallycross series with a Ford Fiesta ERX race car.

Block hasn't always been beholden to Ford. He drove Subaru WRX STI rally cars in the first two Gymkhana videos, and the automaker recently returned to the series for Gymkhana 11, with Subaru race driver Travis Pastrana replacing Block.