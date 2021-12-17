Ford's Mustang Mach-E enters its second year on the market with only minor changes.

The key change for the 2022 model year is the introduction of a white-on-white styling pack known as the Ice White Edition Appearance Package. It's limited to the Premium grade.

Other grades in the 2022 Mustang Mach-E lineup include the Select, California Route 1, GT and GT Performance Edition.

While the California Route 1 was previously only available with rear-wheel drive, the 2022 model year sees all-wheel drive made available on this grade. Heated front row seats and a heated steering wheel have also been made standard on this grade.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Ice White Appearance Package

The Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition grades also receive a black painted roof as standard.

The new color Iced Blue Silver Metallic has been added to the Mustang Mach-E's color palette. The Cyber Orange and Grabber Blue shades are also now available across the lineup.

In the mechanical department, Ford quotes the Standard Range battery's capacity at 70 kilowatt-hours, up from a current 68, and the Extended Range battery's capacity at 91 kwh, up from a current 88. EPA-rated range figures haven't been published but Ford said maximum range should be 314 miles, up from the current 305. The maximum is possible with the Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 equipped with rear-wheel drive.

Ford has started accepting orders for the 2022 Mustang Mach-E. Deliveries should start early next year.

Pricing and performance for the complete range can be found below:

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select RWD Standard Range - 266 hp and 317 lb-ft - $44,995

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select AWD Standard Range - 266 hp and 428 lb-ft - $47,695

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium RWD Standard Range - 266 hp and 317 lb-ft - $50,200

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD Standard Range - 266 hp and 428 lb-ft - $$52,900

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium RWD Extended Range - 290 hp and 317 lb-ft - $$56,200

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD Extended Range - 346 hp and 428 lb-ft - $58,900

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 RWD Extended Range - 290 hp and 317 lb-ft - $53,875

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Route 1 AWD Extended Range - 346 hp and 428 lb-ft - $56,575

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT AWD Extended Range - 480 hp and 600 lb-ft - $63,095

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance AWD Extended Range - 480 hp and 634 lb-ft - $69,095

All figures include a $1,100 destination charge.

For more on the Ford Mustang Mach-E, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.