Acura has promised to launch Type S performance variants of every vehicle in its lineup. That means even family-oriented crossovers like the MDX get the Type S treatment. If you want one, you'll need to pay close to $70,000, though.

The FIA has detailed some of the targets it has made for new Formula One power units to be introduced in 2026. Most of the targets deal with sustainability and cost reductions, and if implemented could see one or more Volkswagen Group brands enter the sport.

Rivian will build a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, with an annual capacity of 400,000 vehicles. That's about double what the company's current plant in Normal, Illinois, is capable of churning out.

