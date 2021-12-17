Land Rover has redesigned the Range Rover for 2022, and the automaker has made efforts to ensure that the vehicle is much easier to personalize than its predecessor.

This is especially true for the range-topping Range Rover SV grade which is available in more than 1.6 million configurations. A configurator on Land Rover's website lets you play around with all the options.

There are options for both the exterior and interior, including options that are relatively new to the vehicle personalization world, such as ceramics and sustainable materials. The ceramics in particular require a lot of work. They can be used in areas like the gear shifter and driving mode and volume controllers, and are created using injection molding, then cured in an oven, and finally polished for an even surface. Ceramics with embossed patterns can also be selected as an alternative to normal wood or metal accents.

There are also options developed by Land Rover's official personalization department, Special Vehicles Operations, one of which is marquetry. Here, wood veneer surfaces display intricate patterns formed by hundreds of individual laser-cut pieces. For long-wheelbase Range Rovers ordered with the four-seat SV Signature Suite, the marquetry extends from the front of the cabin, along the extended center console and ending at the fridge door between the two rear seats.

2022 Land Rover Range Rover SV 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SV 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SV

Another option that could prove popular is a match-to-sample paint option. Here, Land Rover is able to replicate any exterior color based on a sample provided by the customer.

There's also no need to sweat if your design talents are lacking. Land Rover also has its own curated design themes that many buyers are likely to find appealing. There are themes for both the exterior and interior, as well as the whole vehicle. An example is the Serenity theme which features Atlas Silver with Corinthian Bronze accents on the exterior, combined with a brown and white color split for the interior.

The standard powertrain for the Range Rover SV is the BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, rated here at 523 hp. The regular Range Rover's standard powertrain is a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 mild-hybrid, which is good for 395 hp. Plug-in hybrids are coming soon and an electric option is planned for 2024.

Order books for the 2022 Range Rover open early next year, with pricing to be confirmed at that time. Deliveries should start later that year.