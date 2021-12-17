Buyers in the market for a three-row crossover combining a bit of performance and luxury have a great option in the new 2022 MDX Type S.

Acura on Thursday confirmed a starting price of $67,745, including a $1,045 destination charge.

The vehicle comes loaded with pretty much everything you need, though there's an available Advance Package that adds a few extras. It bumps the price up by $5,350.

2022 Acura MDX Type S

The MDX Type S is the performance range-topper of the redesigned MDX range introduced for 2022. It skips the standard naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V-6 in favor of the 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 found in the TLX Type S sedan, with an identical output of 355 hp and 354 lb-ft of torque. Those are increases of 65 hp and 87 lb-ft over the standard MDX, and make the Type S the most powerful Acura crossover yet.

The Type S also benefits from a sport-tuned version of the 10-speed automatic transmission used in other MDX models, along with Acura's Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system. Unique to the Type S is air suspension—a first for Acura—with adaptive damping. Acura's Integrated Dynamics System offers seven drive modes—Normal, Comfort, Individual, Snow, Sport, and Sport+—plus a Lift feature that adds two inches of ground clearance.

Acura also gave the MDX Type S Brembo front brakes with 14.3-inch rotors (0.5 inch larger than the standard MDX rotors), and tuned the standard MDX's electro-servo brake system with technology from the NSX.

2022 Acura MDX Type S

Visual changes start with a front splitter and a large grille opening that directs about 10% more air into the engine bay. The grille is flanked by new side vents that send air to a sub-radiator on either side of the engine compartment. At the back, the Type S gets a rear diffuser and four large exhaust outlets. The MDX Type S rolls on 21-inch wheels with 275/40ZR21 Continental ContiSeal tires. They're the first self-sealing tires ever fitted to an Acura.

The interior gets Milano leather seats with synthetic suede inserts, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, contrast stitching, metal pedals, and a metal-plated glovebox handle. Like the standard MDX, the Type S can seat seven across three rows.

A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 12.3-inch display screen with Acura's touchpad Interface are standard. The aforementioned optional Advance Package adds more leather, massaging front seats, and a 25-speaker ELS audio system.

2022 Acura MDX Type S

The Type S gets the same standard AcuraWatch driver-assist features as other MDX models, including Road Departure Mitigation, a driver-attention monitor, automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, and Traffic Jam Assist.

Like other MDX models, the Type S will be assembled at Acura's East Liberty, Ohio, factory. Deliveries start later this month.