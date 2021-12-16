The Mazda MX-5 Miata is in its fourth generation, with the current ND model having arrived for 2016.

It's set to receive some updates for the 2022 model year, which Mazda outlined on Thursday.

Key among the updates is Kinematic Posture Control (KPC), an electronic feature designed to improve stability during cornering. Similar to brake-based torque vectoring systems, KPC adds braking force to the inner rear wheel during hard cornering, which results in that corner of the vehicle being pulled down. This in turn results in less body roll and thus a more stable feel through the corner.

When the driver is accelerating through the corner, KPC applies a stronger braking force, once again on the inner rear wheel, which enhances the limited-slip effect, i.e. more power being sent to the wheel with more grip. KPC only works on the rear axle as the MX-5 is a rear-wheel-drive car.

Another update is the new color Platinum Quartz Metallic for the exterior, as well as Nappa leather in a Terracotta shade for the cabin. The Terracotta leather is available exclusively on the luxury-oriented Grand Touring grade. Other grades include Sport and Club.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata

Standard features across the range include LED headlights, a 7.0-inch infotainment screen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and multiple electronic driver-assist features including blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, and rear cross traffic alert.

All MX-5s are powered by the same 2.0-liter inline-4. The engine delivers a maximum 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque. Most grades come exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission but buyers of the Grand Touring grade can opt for a 6-speed automatic with paddle shifters as an alternative.

Buyers of the Club grade can add a Brembo BBS Recaro package. As the name suggests, the package adds Brembo brakes (front axle only), BBS wheels (17-inch forged units), and heated Recaro bucket seats. The package also adds some aero elements and, on the RF body style, a hand-painted black roof.

The 2022 MX-5 reaches dealerships this winter. Pricing starts at $28,315, including a $1,015 destination charge.

For more on the Mazda MX-5 Miata, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.