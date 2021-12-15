GMC on Wednesday teased an electric Sierra Denali pickup truck and confirmed a 2022 reveal date.

A short teaser video showed off elaborate exterior lighting that will likely be one of the main styling features differentiating the Sierra Denali EV from internal-combustion versions. The video shows large headlights with smaller daytime-running light elements, plus lighting elements surrounding the grille and GMC badge.

The electric Sierra Denali will be GMC's third production EV, following the Hummer EV pickup truck and Hummer EV SUV, which are scheduled to launch as 2022 and 2024 models, respectively. GMC confirmed plans for an electric full-size pickup in July, and might position it as the more work-oriented option alongside the lifestyle-oriented Hummer EV pickup.

GMC Electric Sierra Denali teaser

GMC hasn't released any technical details but, just as the internal-combustion Sierra is closely related to the Chevrolet Silverado, the electric Sierra Denali could borrow from the upcoming electric Silverado, which is scheduled to be revealed at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show on January 5, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Based on the same Ultium platform that underpins the Hummer EV models, the Silverado EV is aiming for more than 400 miles of range. Chevy has also teased a fixed glass roof and four-wheel steering. Production is scheduled to start in 2023.

Both the Sierra Denali and Silverado EVs will be built at General Motors' Factory Zero plant in Detroit, Michigan, which has also been allocated the Hummer EV and the Cruise Origin autonomous shuttle. GMC said pre-production Hummer EV pickups were being built at the factory in November, and it claims the first customer deliveries will happen before the end of this year.