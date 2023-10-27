Porsche's 992-generation 911 is about to undergo a mid-cycle update, and the latest prototype to be spotted was wearing almost no camouflage gear. The styling changes little but there are rumors of a new flat-6 engine and even a hybrid option.

The BRZ has been made more expensive for 2024 but is still a bargain for buyers in the market for a rear-wheel-drive sports car. A new BRZ tS grade adds some genuine performance upgrades, though power remains unchanged.

Audi has been spotted testing what looks like a road-going version of its R8 LMS GT2 race car. The R8 and its V-10 are about to be phased out, and the car in our spy shots may be a hardcore special serving as a sendoff.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Lexus LS costs $3,100 more, starts at $80,685

Race team that worked on Ford GT40 creates electric Mustang

Used Teslas reportedly plunge in price, as more used EVs hit the market

Le Mans organizer reveals MissionH24 hydrogen-electric racer

Review: 2024 Ford Explorer

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix may see new record set

GM delays Equinox EV and electric trucks, abandons targets