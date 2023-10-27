A Nissan GT-R concept debuted, the Honda Prelude might return, and a Corvette-based DeLorean is in the works. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

A Nissan GT-R concept shocked the auto world when it debuted at the 2023 Tokyo auto show this week. Dubbed the Hyper Force concept, the electric supercar features traditional GT-R design cues in a wild, futuristic design, and the electric powertrain is futuristic, too, with a solid-state battery.

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 continued testing on the Núrburgring. The supercar will feature the Z06's flat-plane crank V-8 with twin turbos for a big boost in power.

The Honda Prelude returned as a hybrid coupe in concept form at the 2023 Tokyo auto show. The concept car looks production ready, suggesting the nameplate will return to replace the now-defunct Civic Coupe.

We drove the 2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid for the first time. The verdict? The V-8 hybrid presents a more practical and sustainable approach to performance than the Turbo GT model for less money.

John DeLorean's daughter revealed plans to create a C8 Corvette-based DeLorean. Her company, DNG, will reskin a C8 with a body inspired by the DMC-12 of the 1980s, including gullwing doors. DNG also has plans for a more exclusive hand-built sports car called the Model JZD, and only 42 will be made.