Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for its Taycan electric sedan and wagon, and a prototype spotted this week was wearing almost zero camouflage gear. While the styling updates look to be mild, there are rumors of a new performance flagship coming to take on the Tesla Model S Plaid.

2025 Porsche 911 Carrera facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Porsche was also out testing a mid-cycle update for the current 992-generation 911. In the case of the 911, the styling updates will also be mild, but there are rumors of a new flat-6 engine and even a hybrid option.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Prototypes for what's thought to be the next Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 took to the Nürburgring this week. The prototypes featured wide-body designs, extreme aero kits, and more cooling for the powertrain, thought to be a twin-turbocharged version of the Z06's V-8.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS

The BRZ has been made more expensive for 2024 but is still a bargain for buyers in the market for a rear-wheel-drive sports car. A new BRZ tS grade adds some genuine performance upgrades, though power remains unchanged.

Ferrari SP-8

Ferrari revealed a one-off supercar based on the chassis of an F8 Spider. The car is the latest creation of Ferrari's Special Projects program, and was commissioned by a customer from China.

Nissan Hyper Force concept

Nissan used the 2023 Tokyo auto show on this week to roll out a concept that may just preview the design planned for the next GT-R. The concept also packed an electric powertrain rated at 1,341 hp.

Infiniti Vision Qe concept

Nissan's Infiniti premium brand this week presented a concept that previews its first EV. The concept is a sleek hatch not unlike the Tesla Model S.

2024 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid

And finally, the 2024 Porsche Cayenne has received a new Turbo E-Hybrid grade, and we tested it this week. It replaces the old Turbo S E-Hybrid grade but delivers a lot more power. Its peak 729 hp is the highest output of any Porsche SUV.