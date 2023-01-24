Polestar on Tuesday revealed its most significant update for its 2 hatchback since the model's 2021 launch.

The updated Polestar 2 arrives later this year as a 2024 model, and will bring with it more power and range, plus a rear-wheel-drive option for the first time. There will also be some subtle styling updates, though only brand die-hards will notice these.

Performance improvements were realized via new motors and inverters, and a more powerful battery, Polestar said.

The single-motor version of the Polestar 2 now features the motor at the rear axle, which should help deliver a sportier feel than what the current front-wheel-drive version delivers. The new motor is also rated at 299 hp and 361 lb-ft of torque, up from the current 231 hp and 243 lb-ft. With the extra oomph, Polestar estimates the 0-60 mph time will improve by 1.1 seconds, down to 5.9 seconds.

2024 Polestar 2

The dual-motor all-wheel-drive Polestar 2 also receives a rear-drive bias to help deliver that classic rear-wheel-drive feel. The front motor is also typically disengaged to help efficiency. Power is also increased here, with the new numbers registering at 421 hp and 546 lb-ft of torque, up from 408 hp and 467 lb-ft. The 0-60 mph time in this configuration is a claimed 4.3 seconds.

Buyers seeking more performance can add a Performance Pack to the dual-motor model, which results in power increasing to 455 hp and the 0-60 mph time correspondingly dropping to 4.1 seconds. Other features of the Performance Pack include Brembo brakes, unique 20-inch forged alloys, Öhlins adjustable dampers, and gold-colored seat belts.

2024 Polestar 2

The single-motor Polestar 2 is fitted with a new 82-kwh that Polestar estimates will deliver an EPA-rated range of up to 300 miles, versus 270 miles for the current model.

The dual-motor model sticks with a 78-kwh battery but is expected to see its EPA-rated range increase by 10 miles to 270 miles, due mostly to the front motor's disengage feature.

2024 Polestar 2

Polestar hasn't shown the interior of the 2024 2 but said a wireless phone charger and suite of driver-assist features have been made standard. The driver-assist features, previously part of an available Pilot Pack, incldue handy items like blind-spot warning with steering support, cross-traffic warning with braking support, a surround-view camera, adaptive cruise control, and Polestar's Pilot Assist system designed to keep the vehicle centered in its lane and a safe distance from the vehicle in front during highway driving.

Exterior styling tweaks are limited to a revised grille that integrates many of the vehicle's camera and sensor systems, as well as a new design for the 20-inch wheels included in the Performance Pack. In both cases the new designs reflect similar designs found on the recently revealed 2024 Polestar 3 mid-size SUV.

Polestar hasn't announced pricing for the 2024 2. However, given the improvements, an increase on the 2023 model's $49,800 starting price is likely.