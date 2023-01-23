A new generation of the Ford Mustang goes on sale this summer, but the rights to the first example, the car with a VIN ending in 001, will go under the hammer next week to help raise funds for charity. The car hasn't been built but is confirmed to be a Mustang GT.

Ford has been spotted testing its first model based on Volkswagen Group's MEB platform designed for mainstream electric vehicles. The first model is a compact crossover that likely shares much in common with the MEB-based Volkswagen ID.4, and the covers will come off shortly.

Maserati revealed a redesigned GranTurismo last fall, but the automaker has only now shown the car's interior. There are a total of three digital screens on the dash, or four if you include the clock that looks like an analog timepiece but can change to show different information, including a compass.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Rights to first 2024 Ford Mustang to be sold at auction

2023 Ford MEB-based electric crossover spy shots

2024 Maserati GranTurismo's interior revealed with 3 screens

2023 Audi E-Tron GT review

Bugatti Centodieci configured to match EB110S that raced in 1994 24 Hours of Le Mans

Aptera solar EV Launch Edition: 400-mile range, no Supercharging yet

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R hits dyno, puts down 580 hp at wheels

2923 Tesla Model X review

Volvo EX30 subcompact electric crossover debuts mid-June

Luxury EV leases are already tapping into $7,500 EV tax credit