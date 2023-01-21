Aston Martin this week revealed the DBS 770 Ultimate, which is confirmed as the final DBS, at least for the time being. The car sports a 759-hp version of the automaker's twin-turbo V-12, and is limited to 499 units, all of which are sold.

2024 Aston Martin DB11 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Another Aston Martin in the headlines this week was the DB11, which is set to receive a new look inside and out. A prototype for the updated grand tourer was spotted ahead of an expected debut later this year.

2024 Lincoln Aviator facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Lincoln was also out testing an updated Aviator. Spy shots of a prototype reveal many of the changes that are taking place.

Pagani Huayra Codalunga

Pagani has a long-tail version of its Huayra called the Codalunga. Just five will be built, and the second example was revealed this week.

1990 Ferrari F40 previously owned by Toto Wolff - Photo credit: Tom Hartley Jnr.

After selling a handful of supercars from his collection in 2021, Toto Wolff, the current chief of the Mercedes-Benz AMG Formula 1 team, is now selling another one. This time it's a Ferrari F40 with less than 3,500 miles on the clock.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Chevrolet revealed its first electrified 'Vette in the form of the 2024 Corvette E-Ray. The sports car combines a V-8 with a single electric motor for a combined 655 hp.

2023 Genesis G90

One of the vehicles we tested this week was the redesigned 2023 Genesis G90. The flagship sedan starts at close to $90,000 but comes with a long list of standard features to help justify the steep price tag.

Vanwall Vandervell S

And finally, historic F1 team Vanwall may be set for a comeback thanks to ByKolles, which is looking to race as Vanwall in the World Endurance Championship. Concurrent with those plans, ByKolles also wants to launch a Vanwall road car business, starting with the Vandervell S electric hot hatch that was revealed this week.