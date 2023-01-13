Aston Martin has been spotted testing an updated version of its DB11 grand tourer.

The DB11 originally arrived for the 2017 model year, and the changes made to the updated version may be significant enough to warrant a new name.

The updated car carries over most of the styling of the current version, though there's a new front end with a much larger grille and separate front hood and fenders, as opposed to the current—and costly—design where the front hood and fenders are combined as one giant piece of rolled aluminum. The headlights are also a new design on this prototype.

Perhaps more significant with this update will be the changes happening inside. A completely redesigned dash with a more advanced infotainment system is expected. The current design relies on outdated technology borrowed from Mercedes.

2024 Aston Martin DB11 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

There will still be borrowed technology in the updated DB11, however, particularly when it comes to driver-assist features. New sensors feature at the front of the prototype.

It isn't clear what's planned for the powertrains but the current options should carry over, possibly with more power added. Those options include a Mercedes-sourced twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 rated at 527 hp, and Aston's own twin-turbo 5.2-liter V-12 rated at 630 hp.

It's possible the debut takes place later this year, as part of Aston Martin's 110th anniversary celebrations. The automaker has stated that the first of its next generation of sports cars will be launched this year. The automaker is also planning a limited-edition model, and a new DBS 770 Ultimate to mark the end of the DBS line.

Aston Martin's Vantage sports car is also set to receive a round of updates, after which Aston Martin will introduce the plug-in hybrid Valhalla hypercar in 2024 and possibly a mid-engine Vanquish supercar in 2025. The automaker will then launch its first EV, which will be a sports car. An electric SUV is also planned.