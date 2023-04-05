A redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes on sale later this year as a 2024 model, and a prototype for the All-Terrain soft-roader wagon variant has been spotted for the first time.

Prototypes for the regular wagon are also out testing, but the All-Terrain is a better bet for the U.S. market since the current generation has been on sale here since the 2021 model year. It's possible the new All-Terrain also arrives for 2024, though its launch may be delayed to the 2025 model year.

The U.S. also received an AMG E 63 S Wagon, though it isn't clear whether that model will get a repeat with the redesigned E-Class.

What sets the current E-Class All-Terrain apart from the regular E-Class Wagon is a taller ride height, standard all-wheel drive, underbody protection, and more rugged wheels and tires, all of which are designed to help the vehicle on unpaved surfaces such as grass, mud, rocks and snow. There's also an All-Terrain setting for the drive mode selector, designed for driving on surfaces with low-grip levels.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

We can spot some of these elements on the prototype for the new E-Class All-Terrain. There's protective cladding on the wheel arches, a set of chunkier rocker panels, and a taller ride height compared to prototypes for the regular E-Class Wagon.

The smaller C-Class All-Terrain launched overseas in 2021 is a good indication of what's to come. Among the upgrades for that model included a 40-millimeter taller ride height, as well as slightly larger steering knuckles up front and an axle carrier at the rear.

The platform of the redesigned E-Class is the updated version of Mercedes' MRA rear-wheel-drive architecture that debuted with the 2021 S-Class and has since appeared under the 2022 C-Class. The updated platform benefits from weight savings, primarily through increased use of aluminum over steel.

Mercedes in February previewed the vehicle's high-tech interior. The dashboard supports up to three screens, and owners will be able to download and install third-party apps direct to the vehicle. Mercedes gave the examples of TikTok, Angry Birds, and the web browser Vivaldi.