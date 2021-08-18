Mercedes-Benz has expanded its C-Class family with the addition of a soft-roader wagon.

Dubbed the C-Class All-Terrain, the vehicle is due to make its formal debut on September 6 at the 2021 Munich auto show, along with several other new models and concepts from Mercedes.

The C-Class All-Terrain is not yet confirmed for sale in the U.S., though if sold here it would provide an alternative to the similar Audi A4 Allroad and Volvo V60 Cross Country. It would also provide a new option for buyers looking for the versatility of a crossover but in a more compact form factor.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain

While the regular C-Class Wagon isn't coming here, there's a slight chance Mercedes will introduce the All-Terrain variant. Mercedes doesn't offer its E-Class Wagon in regular guise, but we do get it as an All-Terrain (as well as an AMG E63 S).

Much like the aforementioned A4 Allroad and V60 Cross Country, the C-Class All-Terrain benefits from the extra storage of a wagon, a taller ride height, and all-wheel-drive traction. There's also protective elements around the body's lower sections, and unique fascias with improved approach and departure angles. The ride height is up 40 millimeters over the regular C-Class and wheel sizes range from 17-19 inches in diameter.

Maximum storage is 53.3 cubic feet and maximum towing capacity is 3,968 pounds. Mercedes offers trailer assist and a surround-view camera to make manoeuvring with the trailer easier. The assist automatically regulates the steering angle of the towing vehicle at speeds of up to 3 mph, and up to a gradient of 15%.

The C-Class All-Terrain is also fitted with slightly larger steering knuckles on its four-link front suspension while multi-link suspension mounted on a rear axle carrier is installed at the rear. The model also comes standard with the C-Class' comfort suspension with active damping, plus two off-road specific driving modes. There's Offroad designed for relatively flat unsealed surfaces and Offroad+ with DSR (Downhill Speed Regulation) for steeper surfaces. The all-wheel drive is a variable system able to send up to 45% of the torque to the front wheels.

The C-Class range has been redesigned for the 2022 model year. The new generation arrives in the U.S. as a sedan in the first half of 2022, initially in C300 guise only. If the C-Class All-Terrain gets the green light for U.S. sale, expect it to reach showrooms shortly after the regular C-Class.

Powering the C300 is a 2.0-liter engine that makes 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque on its own, and is augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system that can add another 20 hp and 148 lb-ft for short blasts. Also in the works are new C53 and C63 variants from Mercedes-Benz AMG, both of which will feature turbo-4 engines in hybrid configurations. A C-Class-based convertible is also being developed, though it is expected to be positioned as a replacement for both the C-Class and E-Class convertibles and as a result may feature a unique name.