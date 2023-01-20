Mercedes-Benz has been spotted testing a compact electric sedan that's due around the middle of the decade. The new sedan is expected to be the first model based on the automaker's next-generation platform for compact cars, dubbed the MMA.

North Carolina's MegaRexx is back with a Baja-bashing F-250 Super Duty fitted with seven seats. It's called the MegaRaptor7, and if you want one built it will cost about $189,000.

Mazda has provided a revealing look at an upcoming three-row mid-size SUV called the CX-90 in a new video featuring a pair of celebrities. The SUV will ride on Mazda's newly developed rear-wheel-drive platform, and offer the choice of a turbocharged inline-6 or a yet-to-be-announced plug-in hybrid powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Mercedes-Benz EQA spy shots

MegaRexx returns with 3-row MegaRaptor7 SUV

Ant Anstead and Hiroyuki Sanada learn the ins and outs of Mazda's 2024 CX-90

2023 BMW X1 review

You can now add Apple CarPlay to even more classic Porsches

Test drive review: 2023 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe wears plug-in hybrid off-road crown

GM reportedly investigating compact electric pickup

Chevy Suburban vs. GMC Yukon XL: Compare SUVs

A Chevrolet Camaro is less expensive to lease than a Malibu right now

California is blocking diesel big rigs with pre-2010 engines