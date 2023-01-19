A prototype for the redesigned Mercedes-Benz E-Class due out later this year has been spotted. The new mid-size sedan looks like it's taking on a sleeker design for its next generation, adding to rumors that the sleek CLS-Class and GT 4-Door Coupe may be phased out at the end of their current life cycles.

After selling a handful of supercars from his collection in 2021, Toto Wolff, the current chief of the Mercedes-Benz AMG Formula 1 team, is now selling another one. This time it's a Ferrari F40 with less than 3,500 miles on the clock.

Historic F1 team Vanwall may be set for a comeback thanks to ByKolles, which is looking to race as Vanwall in the World Endurance Championship. Concurrent with those plans, ByKolles also wants to launch a Vanwall road car business, starting with an electric hot hatch.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

