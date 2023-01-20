General Motors may be investigating a compact electric pickup to challenge current gas-powered options in the segment like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.

During a tour on Wednesday of GM's affordable EV design studio in Warren, Michigan, Automotive News (subscription required) said it was shown a two-door electric pickup with a low roof and a bed measuring approximately 4.0-4.5 feet long. The Maverick's bed is 4.5 feet.

The description points to something like a modern version of former GM vehicles such as the Chevrolet El Camino and Holden Commodore Ute, as opposed to a traditional pickup.

Marketing images shown alongside the pickup also suggested it would be positioned as a recreational vehicle, for activities like surfing, Automotive News reported.

Michael Pevovar, director of affordable EV and crossover design at Chevy, reportedly said on the tour that the vehicle was created to gather feedback, and that it is just one vehicle type GM is considering for a future affordable EV range.

There's certainly demand for compact pickups. Despite Ford also offering the Ranger and hugely successful F-Series, the automaker managed to sell close to 75,000 Mavericks in the U.S. in 2022, according to Automotive News data. Smaller pickups also tend to be popular in Central and South American markets.

Buyers looking for an electric pickup from GM will have two options come the 2024 model year, albeit in the full-size category. Due for 2024 are the Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV Denali.