Porsche is working on a mid-cycle update for its Taycan electric sedan and wagon, and the latest prototype to be spotted has shed all camouflage gear. While the updates will be mild, there are rumors of a new performance flagship coming to take on the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Ferrari has revealed a one-off supercar based on the chassis of an F8 Spider. The car is the latest creation of Ferrari's Special Projects program, and was commissioned by a customer from China.

Audi has given the Q8 range a nip and tuck, plus an electric option. Among the tweaks are revised styling, a new infotainment system with support for popular third-party apps, and in the case of the electric Q8 E-Tron, more range.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

