Buick has filed a trademark application for a new logo, according to documents first spotted by CarBuzz.

An application filed March 16, 2022, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) shows a variation of the automaker's traditional tri-shield logo, which dates back to 1959 and has been mildly updated since then. The ring around the shields in the current logo is gone, and instead of being arranged at an angle, the shields are side-by-side. Buick may be going for a more streamlined look, similar to Cadillac when it dropped the wreath from its logo in 2014.

The application aims to cover "motor vehicles, namely automobiles" and "electronic key fobs for automobiles," as well as numerous categories like mugs and clothing. If Buick really is planning to change its logo, one would expect the trademark to cover any possible instance where the new logo might be used, after all.

2022 Buick Envision

Buick hasn't confirmed plans for a new logo, however. Automakers regularly bombard the USPTO with applications, ranging from car names to new tech features, that don't always get used on production vehicles.

Buick itself recently trademarked the Electra name, a classic name from its past. While the Electra name as applied to a recent concept car for China, the automaker has given no indication of future plans for a new Electra production model.

The brand is slated to launch at least two electric SUVs by 2023. One will have conventional proportions, while the other will have a more coupe-like profile, according to a 2020 GM announcement. Will they sport a new logo when they debut, and will one be named Electra? It would seem to fit. Stay tuned.