The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla debuted, we drove the 2023 Mazda CX-50, and we piloted the 2022 Acura NSX Type S on a racetrack. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The 2023 Toyota GR Corolla was announced this week and is set to arrive this fall. With a 300-hp turbo-3, a 6-speed manual transmission (no automatic), and a trick all-wheel-drive system that can split the torque 60/40, 30/70, or 50/50, the GR Corolla should be a pocket rocket.

Fisker announced the Ocean electric crossover SUV will have a 10-year/100,000-mile (whichever comes first) battery and powertrain warranty. The battery warranty specifically covers up to 75% of the original battery capacity.

We drove the 2023 Mazda CX-50 to learn where it fits in the Japanese automaker's lineup, and found it's a better CX-5 in almost every way. It has more off-road capability, which makes getting to the trailhead easier, and it's also more comfortable on the street thanks to a longer wheelbase.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2023 Audi Q6 E-Tron with its front end uncovered. Based on the upcoming electric Porsche Macan, the Q6 E-Tron will feature a scaled-up look derived from its smaller Q4 E-Tron sibling.

Before the Acura NSX hybrid supercar bows out we drove the 2022 Type S model on the track at Sonoma Raceway. The enhancements made to the Type S model, including quicker shifts, more power, and new gearing, improve an already sharp, responsive experience. The rapid downshift function is cool on paper, but it takes some time to get used to.