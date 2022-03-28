The Fisker Ocean electric crossover is getting 10-year/100,000-mile (whichever comes first) battery and powertrain warranties, Fisker confirmed over the weekend.

The battery warranty covers up to 75% of the original battery capacity, according to Fisker's website. For reference, Rivian offers 8-year/175,000-mile battery warranty, while Tesla's longest warranty (for the Model S and Model X) is 8 years or 150,000 miles. Both Rivian and Tesla cover up to 70% of original battery capacity.

Fisker also offers a 6-year/60,000-mile basic warranty, 6 years or 60,000 miles of roadside assistance, and 12 years of corrosion coverage with unlimited mileage.

2023 Fisker Ocean

Unveiled in production-intent form at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show, the Ocean will be offered in Sport, Ultra, and Extreme grades. The base front-wheel drive Sport will have a single 275-hp motor, do 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds, and achieve 250 miles of range. The top Ultra version will get a 550-hp dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain, allowing for 0-60 mph in a claimed 3.6 seconds, with a 350-mile range.

Pricing starts at $37,499 for shoppers looking to buy the Ocean outright, but Fisker will also offer leases with no fixed terms, starting at $379 per month. The leases will include all servicing and maintenance, with an allowance of 30,000 miles annually.

The Ocean is based on a platform from Magna Steyr, which will also manufacture the crossover. Pre-production recently began at Magna Steyr's Austrian factory, with production of customer cars scheduled to start in November for the 2023 model year. Fisker also plans to launch a $29,900 EV in 2024. Production for that model will be outsourced to Foxconn, which last year acquired a factory in Lordstown, Ohio, from EV startup Lordstown Motors.