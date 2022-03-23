The first customer cars were completed on Tuesday at Tesla's plant near Berlin, Germany.

CEO Elon Musk visited the plant to mark the occasion and even performed a small dance, a video of which was published by Reuters.

The plant, referred to by Tesla as Giga Berlin, currently builds the Model Y crossover but is expected to add production of the Model 3 sedan at a later date. At full capacity, the plant will be able to build 500,000 vehicles and 50 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually.

Tesla chose the site in 2019 as its first European vehicle plant. But while the project was reportedly fast-tracked by the German bureaucracy, Tesla encountered resistance from local environmental groups. Their concerns, along with licensing delays, held up the opening factory by eight months, and two protesters blocked traffic after the opening event, according to Reuters.

Tesla's original Fremont, California, plant continues to build the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y, while the plant near Reno, Nevada, builds battery packs and other components. A recently completed plant near Austin, Texas, will focus on Model Y production initially (with Tesla's new 4680 battery-cell format) but is also earmarked to build the Cybertruck, whose start of production is currently delayed to 2023.

Tesla also has a plant in Shanghai that builds the Model 3 and Model Y, and is reportedly considering a second Chinese plant. This would be located near the existing plant, which is in the Lingang free-trade zone south of Shanghai. However, Tesla hasn't publicly confirmed plans for the second plant or hinted at which models might be made there. The current Chinese plant is Tesla's biggest, accounting for more than half of Tesla's record 936,000 deliveries in 2021.